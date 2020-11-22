Norma Jean Hoover

June 19, 1926-November 17, 2020

TORRINGTON, WYOMING-Private family services for Norma Jean Hoover, 94, will be held at the Colyer Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jeff Wayland officiating. Burial will take place in the Valley View Cemetery. Jean died November 17, 2020 at Community Hospital. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.

Jean was born June 19, 1926 in Beaconsfield, Iowa to Hugh Luther and Alice Evelyn (Woollums) McConnell. She graduated from the Ellston, Iowa High School. She moved with her parents to Wyoming in 1945. Jean married Harold Hoover on August 11, 1950 in Torrington, Wyoming. She worked for Goshen County Creamery for five years, for Cream of the Valley in Worland, Wyoming, the Koffee Cup Café in Torrington before buying it and running it for two years. She then worked as an assistant cook at Eastern Wyoming College for six years.

Jean enjoyed baking, sewing, card and game playing, Danny O'Donnell music and was a fun-loving individual.

Jean is survived by her daughters Glenda Lee Pals of Tallahassee, Florida and Linda Louise Gannon of Forest City, Iowa; grandsons Keith (Mandy) Pals, Aaron (Kathy) Pals, Shawn (Angela) Pals, Joey (Olivia) Williamson and Ryan Gannon; granddaughters Teya (Jason) Adams and Amy Pals; three great grandsons; one great granddaughter; and a sister Linda Wallace of Las Vegas, Nevada. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harold; five sisters; one brother; two great granddaughters Tiffany and Chyann Banta; and her dog Peter.