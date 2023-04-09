Norma Jean (Halvorsen) Hammond

April 6, 2023

LELAND-Norma Jean (Halvorsen) Hammond, age 92 of Forest City, IA passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the IOOF Home in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, April 10, 2023 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 113 5th Ave. East, Leland, Iowa 50453 with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.

Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. until the service time at the church on Monday.

Burial will be held in Madison Township Cemetery.

Schott Funeral Homes, Forest City www.schottfuneralhomes.com