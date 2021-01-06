Norma Jean Gobeli
October 20, 1932-January 3, 2021
Mason City – Norma Jean Gobeli, 88, of Mason City, died peacefully at home Sunday, January 3, 2021.
Private Family Funeral Services will be held 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Grace United Methodist Church, 200 14th St. NW, Mason City, IA 50401 with Pastor Craig Luttrell officiating. Masks and social distancing will be mandated for all that attend. Funeral services will be live streamed on the Schott Funeral Homes website.
Public visitation will be held 5:00 – 6:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Grace United Methodist Church, 200 14th St. NW, Mason City, family will not be present. Masks and social distancing will be mandated for all that attend.
Burial will be held in St. John's Cemetery rural Garner, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. John's Cemetery Association or Grace United Methodist Church.
Norma Jean (Hollatz) Gobeli was born on the family farm northwest of Clear Lake, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Lille (Knop) Hollatz on October 20, 1932. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Garner, Iowa. She attended a one room school through 7th grade. She then went on to Ventura High School and graduated in the class of 1950. After high school she attended Hamilton's Business College. Norma Jean worked at First National Bank for nearly 20 years. She met Daryl Gobeli while working at the bank drive thru. They were married November 2, 1967. Through this marriage she became the stepmother of three children and they later were blessed with one son. For the next several years Norma Jean and Daryl managed the Wareco gas station in Mason City, as well as several rental houses.
Norma Jean took care of many of her family members in their older age. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, watching the Minnesota Twins and going out to eat. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 53 years, Daryl Gobeli of Mason City; special cousin, David Heide (Michael Crull) of St. Paul MN; children, Denise (Richard) Swatsenbarg of Council Bluffs, IA, Jon (Laura) Gobeli of Mason City, IA, Brent (Cindy) Gobeli of Plymouth, IA and Troy (Brandi) Gobeli of Mason City; grandchildren, Donna and Justin Swatsenbarg, Abby Crosby, Danielle Thomas, Shannon Jindra, Brandon, Josh, David, Jackson, Gracelynn, Jazmine Gobeli, Elizabeth Fedeler, Ryan, Shelby Gobeli and Cree, Cheyanne, Caleb, and Carly Gobeli; twenty five great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Darlene (Robert) Jacot; brothers-in-law, Allan (Jeanyce), Leonard, David and Donald Gobeli and in-laws, Lester and Avis Gobeli.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com
