Norma Jean Gobeli

Norma Jean (Hollatz) Gobeli was born on the family farm northwest of Clear Lake, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Lille (Knop) Hollatz on October 20, 1932. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Garner, Iowa. She attended a one room school through 7th grade. She then went on to Ventura High School and graduated in the class of 1950. After high school she attended Hamilton's Business College. Norma Jean worked at First National Bank for nearly 20 years. She met Daryl Gobeli while working at the bank drive thru. They were married November 2, 1967. Through this marriage she became the stepmother of three children and they later were blessed with one son. For the next several years Norma Jean and Daryl managed the Wareco gas station in Mason City, as well as several rental houses.