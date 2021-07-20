Norma J. Strommen
May 9, 1927-May 27, 2021
FOREST CITY-Norma J. Strommen, 94 of Forest City passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, July 26, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436 with David Strommen officiating
A gathering will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Monday.
Burial of her cremains will be held at Madison Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Norma J. Strommen memorial fund in care of the family.
Norma was born May 9, 1927 in Garner, Iowa the daughter of William A. and Nina (Ollenburg) Boland. She graduated from Forest City High School. Norma also attended Iowa State University. On June 4, 1954 she married Arthur Strommen.
For many years she worked at the Northwestern Lampshade Factory. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City and the Senior Center in Leland. She enjoyed working outside in her yard and was proud of her yellow peonies often sharing them with family and friends. At Christmas, Norma would make rosettes inviting others to help and learn the art of crafting them. She enjoyed the many bus trips she took seeing many different places of the country. She enjoyed the time she spent with her family and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Norma is survived by her brother, John Boland and his wife Charlene; brothers-in-law, Joe Noe and John Sherman; sister-in-law, Faye Strommen; daughter-in-law, Pat Strommen; son-in-law, Larry Shook; grandchildren, Neil and Cam Shook, Julie and Shane Muth, Cory Shook, Todd Cryer, Kris (Mark) Johnson, Pam Krein, Brian (Allison) Strommen; great-grandchildren, Kyla and Kyan Muth, Sarah, Nicholas and Zachary Johnson, Miranda, Magan and Mitchell Krein, Dillon, Kyra, Sophia and Adelynn Strommen and many nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Denny; daughter, Sharon; brothers, Will Boland Jr. and Robert Boland; sisters, Sharon Sherman, Sue Noe and sister-in-law, Vivian Boland.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:
www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685
