Norma J. Strommen

For many years she worked at the Northwestern Lampshade Factory. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City and the Senior Center in Leland. She enjoyed working outside in her yard and was proud of her yellow peonies often sharing them with family and friends. At Christmas, Norma would make rosettes inviting others to help and learn the art of crafting them. She enjoyed the many bus trips she took seeing many different places of the country. She enjoyed the time she spent with her family and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.