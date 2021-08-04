Norma Ellen Happel

After a lifetime of quietly serving her Lord and her family, former Clear Lake resident and Manly native Norma Ellen Hanna Happel passed away early Saturday, July 31 at the Mill Pond Care Center in Ankeny, Iowa, just six months after the passing of her beloved husband of 64 years, Alfred Happel.

A memorial service will be conducted at Second Reformed Church in Pella Friday, Aug. 6 at 1:30 p.m. Video of the service will be streamed live on the church YouTube channel and will also be accessible after the service. Alfred and Norma's ashes will be buried later in August at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City. For the full obituary visit www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.