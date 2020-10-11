Norma D. Fitzgerald

Norma enjoyed Bible studies and fellowship at the First Christian Church and Mason City Covenant Church. She also enjoyed doll-making and was a member of the Mason City Doll Club. In her later years, she loved telling stories. Once she got on a roll, it was great listening to her talk about dating our Dad and double dating with her sister. She'd also talk a lot about her parents, Walt and Marie, and how hard they worked on the farm. She'd also tell stories about her parent's large families.

On March 3, 1989, Norma's husband Francis passed away suddenly; we are grateful to the Lord that we had our mother and grandmother for all of these years..

Our mother leaves quite a legacy. Norma is survived by three daughters, Debbie (Mick) Cahalan, Cay Folsom of Mason City and Reneé (Nick) Preftakes of Oklahoma City and son, Michael (Sherri) of Mason City; eight grandchildren, Christopher (Stacy) Cahalan of Kansas City, Missouri, Ryan Cahalan of Chicago and Andrew (Melissa) Cahalan of Marion, Rachel (Craig) Koch, Sarah (Dennis) Vaudt and Abigail (Tim) Murray, all of Mason City, Madison (Brandon) Fitzgerald-Russell of Kalamazoo, Michigan and Tony Fitzgerald of Mason City; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, surviving also are two sisters Patricia Doran of Beaver, Ia. and Margaret Davis of Clearwater, FL.