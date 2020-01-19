Norma Bilyeu

Norma was born on February 27, 1929, the daughter of Edward and Joy (Olson) Hillesland of Forest City. She grew up in the Forest City area and graduated from Garner High School. Norm attended Kendall College in Evanston, IL, as well as Waldorf College in Forest City, IA.

Norma married Roy Bilyeu on February 4, 1950, and lived on the family farm near Woden, IA. To this union four children were born, two sons and two daughters. In later years they moved to Mason City, where she helped Roy with his business and was very active in her children's lives. Norma was a Cub Scout Den Mother, a member of Lincoln Elementary PTA and a Sunday school teacher at First United Methodist Church. Norma was always active in her local churches. She taught her children to pray, read scriptures regularly, and value family.