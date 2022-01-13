Nordein Orlando Peterson,102 of Wallingford, IA was born on March 28, 1919 and died on January 2, 2022 in Estherville, Iowa. Nordein had a love for music, singing, farming, and the sawmill. He is survived by his children: Paul (Joan) Peterson of Albia, Marcia (Joseph) Klingbeil of Estherville, and Rhonda (Martin) Hand of Mason City; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his sister-in-law Effie Nielsen. Funeral services will be held on Jan 16 at 3PM at Wallingford Lutheran Church. Visitation will begin at 12:30 on Sunday. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.henryolsonfuneral.com.