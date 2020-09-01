Nolan D. Morphew

Nolan Darrell Morphew, 83, of Red Wing, Minn. and formerly of Nora Springs, Iowa, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his home at Deer Crest in Red Wing. He was born August 31, 1936, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to Lloyd and Dorothy (Kerns) Morphew. His family moved to Nora Springs, Iowa, where he graduated from high school. He was united in marriage to Maxine Scheppler on May 22, 1955 and they made their home in Nora Springs. Nolan started working for the Oliver Farm Equipment Company and also owned a grocery store and hardware store for a few years. He worked several other places before retiring after Maxine passed away in 2007.