Nina “Venola” Diegel

In 1943 she married Lester Diegel, who farmed six and a half miles north of Nora Springs. She and Lester raised twin daughters, Mary and Linda. Venola's daughters are most grateful to her because she devoted her life to them and her six grandchildren.

Venola was a Nora Springs United Methodist Church member and was active with the Sunday school program, choir director, song leader, and participated in women's circles. She, with others, organized a 4H club to help young girls learn many skills. Mary and Linda most enjoyed singing duets together that Venola helped them perform.

Lester and Venola retired from farming in 1975, built a home in Nora Springs and moved to town. They then traveled extensively, went on fishing trips, and enjoyed following the grandchildren's activities. The couple worked together on many large gardening projects in town and out in the country. Their grandchildren enjoyed coming out to help on the farm garden. Venola was a school volunteer for fourteen years and loved working with the children. Lester passed away in 2001 after 58 years of happy marriage.

Venola was an excellent seamstress, and made many pieces of Hardanger embroidery for family and friends. She always hosted family gatherings, was an excellent cook and made cookies to share!