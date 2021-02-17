Nina “Venola” Diegel
February 2, 1920-February 14, 2021
Nora Springs- Nina “Venola” Diegel, 101, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the Nora Springs Care Center. The family would like to thank the Nora Springs Care Center and Hospice of North Iowa for their excellent care given to mom.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the family will be having a Private Celebration of Life at the United Methodist Church in Nora Springs, IA with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating. Burial will follow at Park Cemetery in Nora Springs.
Live streaming of the service will be available on the Hogan Bremer Moore Facebook page at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 20, 2021, the link will be included below.
Venola Diegel began and ended life in a Pandemic. Venola's mother, Nina was sick with the Spanish Flu when she was born on February 2, 1920, near the end of the deadly Flu Pandemic. Her father, Henry Steidl, hired a nurse to care for the family until all were recovered. Henry and Nina Steidl farmed with horses just north of Nora Springs. They already had a son, Vern, when Venola was born.
Venola was educated in rural and town schools in Nora Springs, IA, graduating in 1937. She received her degrees from Clarke College in Dubuque, IA, in English and Home Economics. Venola was a talented orator and directed many skits and plays to entertain others. She taught in both Union and Nora Springs, IA.
In 1943 she married Lester Diegel, who farmed six and a half miles north of Nora Springs. She and Lester raised twin daughters, Mary and Linda. Venola's daughters are most grateful to her because she devoted her life to them and her six grandchildren.
Venola was a Nora Springs United Methodist Church member and was active with the Sunday school program, choir director, song leader, and participated in women's circles. She, with others, organized a 4H club to help young girls learn many skills. Mary and Linda most enjoyed singing duets together that Venola helped them perform.
Lester and Venola retired from farming in 1975, built a home in Nora Springs and moved to town. They then traveled extensively, went on fishing trips, and enjoyed following the grandchildren's activities. The couple worked together on many large gardening projects in town and out in the country. Their grandchildren enjoyed coming out to help on the farm garden. Venola was a school volunteer for fourteen years and loved working with the children. Lester passed away in 2001 after 58 years of happy marriage.
Venola was an excellent seamstress, and made many pieces of Hardanger embroidery for family and friends. She always hosted family gatherings, was an excellent cook and made cookies to share!
Venola lived in her home in Nora Springs until she was 99 years old. She then moved to the Nora Springs Care Center where she enjoyed playing cards with old friends as well as other social activities. The family hosted her 100 birthday with a large party for relatives and friends at the Care Center. Only her daughters were with her on her 101 birthday because of the Covid-19 Pandemic of 2020.
Those left to cherish Nina's memories are her children, Mary (Brian) Snell and Linda (Stephen) Duvall; grandchildren, Brendon (Katie) Snell, Christian (Katie) Snell, Megan (Bret) Hartman, Laura (James) Brown, Julia (Stefan Hansen) Duvall and Elise (Rex) Davidson; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Blake, Lola, Lucy, Calvin, Ida, Sol, Grier and Ava; nephew, Charles Diegel; great-nieces and nephews, Steve, Julie, Vern and Cynthia and families and also their mother, Mary (Wayne) Schmitt; and other family and friends.
Many loved ones preceded Venola in death.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel 114 N Hawkeye Ave Nora Springs 641-749-2210 ColonialChapels.com
