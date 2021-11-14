Nina Laura Carson

July 18, 1934-November 11, 2021

MASON CITY-Nina Laura Carson, 87, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Nina Carson. The family of Nina would like to express their gratitude to Stephanie and Jenny for their around the clock care for Nina.

Nina was born July 18, 1934, in Williston, North Dakota to Marion Lee and Laura (Trowbridge) Timmreck.

Nina graduated from Williston High School, and attended Bethel College in St. Paul, Minnesota, before moving to Mason City, where she met, and married Fred Carson, at Grace Baptist Church, Mason City, October 1, 1955. They had one son Raymond. Fred preceded her in death on August 28, 2008.

Nina worked in accounting. Working at Tempo for 8 years, and then Drug-Town for 23 years, before retirement. Nina enjoyed gardening and homemaking. She loved her family and spending time with them. Nina was a member of the Faith Baptist Church.

Nina is survived by her son Raymond Carson, Mason City, Iowa. Grandson Michael (Jenny) Carson, and their two sons Alex and Jace Carson, Mason City, Iowa. Granddaughter Stephanie Hernandez (Teo Morales) and their children Bianca Hernandez, Tristan Morales, Lily Morales, and Chloe Morales, Belmond, Iowa. Sisters Lois Timmreck Kalispell, Montana, Mildred Lee Henderson, Nevada, Marlene (Hugh) Keever, Epping, North Dakota. Plus many nieces and nephews.

Nina was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 54 years. Brothers Ronald, Keith, and Gerald Timmreck. Sisters, Gloria Barrette, Lorna Casey, and Betty Sheperd.

