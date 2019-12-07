{{featured_button_text}}
Nigel LeRoy Walters

March 11, 1938 - December 5, 2019

Nigel LeRoy Walters, 81, formerly of Mason City, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Utah. He had recently moved to Utah to be closer to his daughter, Ann and her family.

Roy was born on March 11, 1938, the son of Nigel and Lois Walters, in Grinnell, Iowa. He attended Simpson College, where he met his wife, Jan. He and Jan married on June 10, 1961. Roy then attended and graduated from Iowa Law School. Roy and Jan moved to Mason City where Roy worked as an attorney and they raised their children.

Roy is survived by his daughter, Ann (Walters) Randall and her husband Mike Randall, of Park City, Utah, his grandchildren, Bennett, Josie and Emeline Randall, his son, Scott Walters, of St Paul, MN and his sister Virginia Walters. Roy was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jan.

Per his wishes, Roy will be cremated and his ashes spread along with his wife Jan's in several places that hold significant memories for the family. There will be no memorial service.

Roy will be remembered for his outgoing personality, sharp mind and loving spirit.

