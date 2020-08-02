Nicola “Nicki” L. Bleakney

Nicki was born on March 22, 1947, to Ronald Gene and Minnie Jo (Muilenburg) McClelland in Newton, IA, and spent most of her childhood on her grandparents' farm, raised in the lessons of homemaking by her first-generation Dutch immigrant grandmother, Helen. These were formative years and would shape Nicki's lifelong passion for creating a welcoming and loving home for her family, friends and guests. By the time she was a senior at Newton High School, Nicki had decided on a career in home economics and, having been recognized for her aptitude as the 1965 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow, enrolled at Iowa State University (ISU). There she joined a former Newton High jock whom she'd started dating a year earlier, John Bleakney, after he'd offered her a ride home following a football game. Two years later, John and Nicki were married, Nicki a sophomore and John soon to ship out to Vietnam as an Army officer. Upon graduating from ISU, Nicki held two posts teaching home economics, one at Newton High School (while John was serving in Vietnam) and the other at Nora Springs High School (moving to central Iowa when John began his banking career there). After parlaying her teaching job into a position with North Iowa Area Community College delivering community education opportunities - and bringing into the world two boys, Matt (1971) and Adam (1975) - Nicki shifted into Human Resources, a field that she would stay in for the remainder of her professional career, working for Kraft Foods, Rockwell Collins and First Citizens National Bank, as well starting her own private consulting business through whom she worked with a number of companies. Nicki retired in 2011 to a long to-do list of hobbies awaiting her attention.