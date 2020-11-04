Nicholas Kockler

March 4, 1986-October 22, 2020

Manly – Nicholas “Nick” Kockler, 34, of Manly, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home in Manly.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, with the Rev. Josh Link, Celebrant. Burial will be held at a later date.

A visitation will be held 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. Sharing of memories will start at 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Denison Room at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and charity will be established at a later date.

Nick was born March 4, 1986 in Mason City, son of Richard and Elaine (Fisher) Kockler. He attended the North Central High School. He worked at Curries in Mason City and then Winnebago in Forest City, Iowa.