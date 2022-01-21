Nettie O. Kimball

CLEAR LAKE-Nettie O. Kimball, 93, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, IA with Rev. Melinda McCluskey of Galilean Lutheran Church officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit or Galilean Lutheran Church in Clear Lake.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com