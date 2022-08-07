Nette Fern Mammaro

November 13, 1944-August 4, 2022

Nette Fern Mammaro entered heaven's gates on Thursday, August 4, 2022 with her loving husband by her side. She was born November 13, 1944 in Iowa City, IA to Wilbur and Virgie Hardy Phelps. Nette grew up on a farm until about the age of ten, when her family moved into the city. She was a 1963 graduate of Mason City High School. She met the love of her life in a pizza parlor. She and that love, Bill Mammaro, were married November 27, 1965 in Mason City, IA.

They moved to Crosbyton in 1981 where Bill was employed as Lab manager at Crosbyton Clinic Hospital until his retirement in 2016. They were very active in the community. Nette joined the Crosbyton Chamber of Commerce in 2009 and served on the board until her retirement in 2022, at which time she was honored at the 2022 banquet for her years of tireless service and commitment. She was the church secretary and ministry assistant at First Baptist Church for eight years and willingly served in several other capacities during her time there as well. Nette was a faithful servant of the Lord, her church, and the community. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; two sons, Douglas Mammaro, and Steven Mammaro both of Lubbock; two daughters, Dawn Binder of Idalou, and Christa Lemon of Kyle, TX; one brother, Gene Phelps of Arizona; four grandsons, Royce Binder and wife Iris Burrola, Dillon Binder, Christopher Lemon and Brandon Binder; and one great-granddaughter, Daisy Grace Binder.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Leslie Ann Mammaro; two sisters and two brothers.

Visitation will be from 6-8 PM, Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Adams Funeral Home in Crosbyton.

Funeral service will be 11 AM, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Crosbyton with Rev. Les Griffin officiating. Interment will be in Crosbyton Cemetery under the direction of Adams Funeral Home.