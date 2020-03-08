Nelson D. Miles
Nelson D. Miles

Nelson D. Miles

Nelson D. Miles

July 9, 1927-February 22, 2020

Nelson D. Miles, 92, passed away February 22, 2020 at his home in Rhinelander, WI.

Nelson was born in Riceville, IA, July 9, 1927, the eldest child of Donald and Ella Miles. He graduated from Riceville High School in 1944 where he was a member of the first FFA class. He married Marjorie Meehan in 1949. They were the parents of 5 children.

Nelson married Kay Flatla in 1960. After retiring from farming in 1987, Nelson and Kay relocated to Green Valley, AZ. In 2005 they moved to Mason City and then in 2015 moved to Rhinelander, WI.

When he enlisted in the Army, he entered the Army Specialized Training Reserve Program – where he took intensive courses in engineering. When this program was disbanded, Nelson entered the regular Army and served as a clerk typist in post-War Germany. Nelson was a farmer most of his life, farming the land that his father and grandfather had farmed before him. When he moved to Arizona, he worked security at a copper mine and assisted a landscape contractor/friend. In Mason City, Nelson volunteered at the community meal, the food bank and at the church.

Nelson is survived by his wife, Kay; four children including Mary French, Waverly, IA; Ellen Christiansen (Ed), Cotton, MN; William Miles (Colette), Leroy, MN; and Randy Miles, Merrill, WI; nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Philip (Fay), Surprise, AZ; and two sisters Louise Swanson, Mason City, IA and Linda Pagel, Sumner, IA.

Nelson was preceded in death by his first wife Marjorie, two daughters Susan and Janet and grandson Michael.

A celebration of life followed by lunch will be held on March 21st at 11 am at the Congregational Church in Riceville, IA.

