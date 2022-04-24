 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nels E. Jensen

March 24, 1924-April 22, 2022

BRITT-Nels E. Jensen, 98, of Britt passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Britt Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Jon Bliesmer officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday at Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

