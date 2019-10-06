Nellie Prindle
July 5, 1924-Oct. 3, 2019
MASON CITY -- Nellie M. Prindle, 95, of Mason City, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the IOOF Home.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 PM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Major-Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the First Christian Church, 318 N Adams Ave. Interment will follow at the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Nellie was born on July 5, 1924, the daughter of Dewey and Tena (Bartes) Carmany in Plymouth, Iowa. She graduated from Plymouth High School in 1943. On July 21, 1950, Nellie was united in marriage to Donald J. Prindle at the Plymouth United Methodist Church. Nellie and Don were fortunate to have a son, Timothy.
You have free articles remaining.
Nellie had an incredible green thumb that allowed her to keep her window seat full of vibrant African violets. She was always starting new plants that she enjoyed sharing with others. Nellie's skills extended to her bountiful vegetable garden. She looked forward to canning her harvest, as she knew she could enjoy the goods all year long while passionately cooking and baking for her family and friends. Her knowledge and abilities in the kitchen allowed her to have a recipe published in the Better Homes and Gardens magazine. Nellie spent hours creating beautiful embroidery for which she was awarded honors at the North Iowa Fair. She was an ardent Iowa Hawkeye basketball fan, and enjoyed reminiscing on her own days playing ball. Nellie had a strong faith and was extremely active in First Christian Church activities, including teaching Sunday school, vacation bible school and baking goods for the church bazaar. She felt it was very important to volunteer, participate, and share her talents with others. Nellie enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her beloved family and friends.
Nellie's family is thankful for having shared in her good, long life. Her surviving family includes her son, Timothy Prindle, and daughter-in-law, Corinne Jones; sister, Dorothy Smith; grandchildren, Zachary, Cassandra, and Joshua Prindle; and several nieces and nephews.
Nellie was preceded in death by her parents Dewey and Tena Carmany; husband, Donald Prindle; sister Evelyn (Dan) Walsh; and brothers, Don (Bernice) Carmany, Lawrence Carmany and Earnest Carmany.
Arrangements: Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Nellie Prindle, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.