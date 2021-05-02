Neil Wedeking

February 4, 1948-April 28, 2021

MARBLE ROCK-Funeral Services for Neil Wedeking, 73, of Marble Rock will take place at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Walter F. Bohl Community Center in Marble Rock. A private burial service will follow the services at Hillside Cemetery in Marble Rock.

Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 on Monday at the Community Center.

Neil was born on February 4, 1948 in Charles City, Floyd County, Iowa, the son of Arlie and Ruth (Nicholson) Wedeking and died at his home in Marble Rock on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. He attended public school and graduated from Rockford High School in 1966.

He was united in marriage to Lynnette Kingery on May 25, 1968 in Greene, Iowa. The couple remained happily married for the next 52 years as they raised a family of five children: Kris, Kathie, Mary Ann, Lori and Will. Neil was a humble man and very dedicated to his wife and children.