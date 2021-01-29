Neil Hershey

Neil and Dorothy lived in Sheffield for four years and then made their home in Mason City in 1959, where they raised their children. When moving to Mason City, he worked for Osco Drug for many years until their closure. After Osco Drug, he worked for Drug Town for several years until his retirement.

Neil was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Mason City.

During his younger years, Neil enjoyed dancing to the Big Band music, and especially “In The Mood”. He liked spending time outside, tinkering on the cars, house and tending to his garden. He liked to watch boxing, his western movies, and all various kinds of sports. He loved spending time with his extended family.

Neil is survived by his wife, of 66 years, Dorothy Hershey of Mason City; seven children, Tony Hershey of Ackley, Tina Hershey of Mason City, Dan (Lynae) Hershey of Prior Lake, MN., Jim Hershey of Forest City, Todd Hershey of Cedar Rapids, Kaylene (Jay) Koerber of Mason City and Doug (Teresa) Hershey of Mason City; fifteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and many extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Nita Hershey; brother, Russel Hershey; sister, Sharon Deyoung and grandson, Josh Hershey.