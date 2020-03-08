Nedra Zoe Kelley

October 5, 1932-February 25, 2020

Nedra Z. Kelley, 87, went to be with the Lord on February 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21st at the Allison Cemetery in Allison, Iowa, with the Reverend Dan Carlson officiating.

Nedra Kelley, the daughter of Vern and Pauline Toll, was born on October 5, 1932 in Waverly, Iowa. Nedra was united in marriage to Lyle Kelley on June 24, 1951. Nedra worked at X-Size Ladies Fashion in Clear Lake, Iowa, as a clothes buyer for their eleven stores. She and her late husband enjoyed delivering Winnebago motorhomes. Interests included traveling abroad, camping, collecting recipes, and cooking for family and friends. She received Jesus as her Savior and became involved in church activities and serving others. Nedra will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Nedra is survived by her three daughters, Lynnet (Glenn) Youngblood of Plato, MN; Christine (Duane) Blum of Mason City, IA; and Denise (Ken) Gray of Crestview, FL; seven grandchildren, Nathan (April) Youngblood, Jonathan Youngblood, Hannah Youngblood, Nicole (Michael) Tyler, Amanda Blum, Jaxon Gray and Lexi Gray and two great-grandchildren, Easton Tyler and Clive Youngblood.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Lyle Kelley and her loving parents.

Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

