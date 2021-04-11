Naven Judine Knutson

August 6, 1931 - April 9, 2021

Naven Judine Knutson, 89, of Clarksville, Tennessee, formerly of the Leland/Lake Mills area in Iowa, died Thursday, April 9, at the Vanderbilt Medical Care Center in Nashville, TN. According to Naven's wishes, there will be a "Celebration of Life" in Northwood, Iowa Area the end of April. The exact time and date will be posted at a later date on NaveFuneralHomes.com.

Naven Judine Knutson was born on August 6, 1931, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Eddie and Myrtle (Brudvig) Knutson. Naven graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1949, and graduated from San Francisco State University, in San Francisco, California. He was united on Sep. 2, 1956 in marriage to Doris Elaine Johnson (deceased), in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. They lived in California from 1956 to 1975 and in Alaska from 1975 until 1992. Settling in Clarksville, Tennessee in 1992.

Naven was a noted athlete in high school; served his country during the Korean War; was a recognized expert in his field of accounting; a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather; and a friend to everyone he met.