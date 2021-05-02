Naven Judine Knutson
CLARKSVILLE, TN-Naven Judine Knutson, 89, of Clarksville, Tennessee, formerly of the Leland/Lake Mills area in Iowa, died Thursday, April 8, at the Vanderbilt Medical Care Center in Nashville, TN.
A graveside committal service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery, 4108 Killdeer Ave, Kensett, IA 50448 with Rev. Tom Martin officiating.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held immediately following the graveside in the fellowship hall of Elk Creek Lutheran Church until around 2:30 p.m.
The full obituary was published on Apr 20, 2021.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave S. Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com
