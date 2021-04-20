Naven J. Knutson

Mr. Knutson was born on August 6, 1931 in Mason City, IA. The son of Eddie and Myrtle (Brudvig) Knutson. Naven grew up in Northern Iowa and Southern Minaesoto. He joined the Army in 1951 and was a Korean Veteran. This started his travel. He lived in California, Alaska, ending up in Clarksville, TN in 1992.