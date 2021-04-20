 Skip to main content
Naven J. Knutson
Naven J. Knutson

Naven J. Knutson

Naven J. Knutson

August 6, 1931 - April 8, 2021

Naven J. Knutson, 89 of Clarksville, TN passed away on April 8, 2021.

Mr. Knutson was born on August 6, 1931 in Mason City, IA. The son of Eddie and Myrtle (Brudvig) Knutson. Naven grew up in Northern Iowa and Southern Minaesoto. He joined the Army in 1951 and was a Korean Veteran. This started his travel. He lived in California, Alaska, ending up in Clarksville, TN in 1992.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris; brother, Robert Knutson and sister, Marilyn Thomas.

Survivors include his sons Naven John (Janey) Knutson Jr. of Arab, Al. and Paul E. (Trudy) Knutson of Frankfort Ky, four grandchildren, Elaine, Naven, Mary and Anna.

Condolences can be made online at Navefuenralhomes.com.

