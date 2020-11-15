Natalie Marie Picht

Natalie also faced many health challenges throughout her life. She was diagnosed with Epilepsy at the age of 3. And at the age of 10, when diagnosed with Crohn's Disease, she was met with yet another medical set-back. She battled with doctor visits, medications, and medical tests throughout her entire life. She certainly had to make some adjustments in her life to tolerate the pain and deal with the effects of uncontrolled flare-ups. Even with her own medical issues, Natalie was always compassionate, willing, and ready to help anyone in need. Natalie used her challenges in life to help make other's lives better. She was a bright light when others needed it. She was encouraging and uplifting to others even when she was having a bad day. She was everyone's friend and an attentive listener to all. The smile she wore on her face at all times, will never be forgotten.