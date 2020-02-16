May 14, 1964-February 9, 2020

CHARLES CITY -- Naomi Bienfang, 55, of Charles City, passed away February 9, 2020 at the Floyd County Medical Center from the combination of ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease), frontal temporal dementia and complications from PTSD.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City. There will be no graveside service. A luncheon at the Columbus Club in Charles City will follow the service.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home on Saturday.

Naomi was born May 14, 1964, in Waterloo to Harold and Aris (Wettengel) Bienfang. She was a 1982 graduate of Jesup High School, and 1987 graduate of Northwest Missouri State, where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in music education. She later earned her Master of Science degree in environmental science from University of Northern Iowa.

