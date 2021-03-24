Nancy Wise-Runnels

January 25, 1941-March 21, 2021

MASON CITY-Nancy Wise-Runnels, 80, of Mason City passed Sunday, March 21, 2021 at home in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 3, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, Rev. Sid Bohls officiating. Following the service, burial will be held at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

A visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Memorial Fund of Nancy Wise-Runnels at the Iowa Heartland Community Credit Union.

Nancy was born January 25, 1941 in Iowa City, daughter of Fred and Marjorie (Harrison) Legler. She graduated from the Mason City High School, class of 1959. After graduation, she was united in marriage to the late Frank Wise and to this union five children were born, Todd, Terry, Timothy, Trinda and Tiffany. Later in life, she was united in marriage to the love of her life Gib Runnels until his death in 1997.

She was a breakfast cook for Hy-Vee East until her retirement in 1995.