Nancy T. Wineman

(1925 - 2020)

Mason City - Nancy Theresa Wineman, 95, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City, IA.

A private celebration of life will be at a later date.

Memorials can be directed towards Good Shepherd Health Center, Newman Catholic School System, or to Denise Ward, 912 N Polk Ave, Mason City, IA.

Nancy was born on Jan 20, 1925, the daughter of Benjamin and Philomena (Rose) Catagnus, of Norristown, PA. Nancy was the oldest of thirteen children. Nancy married Elmer Wineman in August of 1946 in Norristown, PA.

Nancy's life included many different occupations, the first being an assistant in the Country Club kitchen. While her kids attended Newman High School, Nancy was a kitchen aid. Elmer and Nancy were humble foster parents for Cathollic Charities for numerous years. Along with being a devout catholic member, she was an active member in the choir at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Bible study, St. Theresa Circle, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, and Quilting Club at St. James.