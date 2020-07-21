Nancy T. Wineman
(1925 - 2020)
Mason City - Nancy Theresa Wineman, 95, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City, IA.
A private celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorials can be directed towards Good Shepherd Health Center, Newman Catholic School System, or to Denise Ward, 912 N Polk Ave, Mason City, IA.
Nancy was born on Jan 20, 1925, the daughter of Benjamin and Philomena (Rose) Catagnus, of Norristown, PA. Nancy was the oldest of thirteen children. Nancy married Elmer Wineman in August of 1946 in Norristown, PA.
Nancy's life included many different occupations, the first being an assistant in the Country Club kitchen. While her kids attended Newman High School, Nancy was a kitchen aid. Elmer and Nancy were humble foster parents for Cathollic Charities for numerous years. Along with being a devout catholic member, she was an active member in the choir at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Bible study, St. Theresa Circle, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, and Quilting Club at St. James.
Being a mother and a wife was Nancy's number one priority, her children's needs always came before her own. All her grandchildren were blessed to have such a supportive and caring grandmother. Nancy would attend just about every event her grandchildren had. Compassion and empathy came easily to her, even when she had her own struggles going on. Nancy was always willing to step in and help. She will be remembered for being a courageous woman.
Lasagna was Nancy's forte; it was her favorite dish to make for guests and her family.
Those left to cherish memories of Nancy are her five children, Cheryl Voigt, Kathleen (Dick) Snell, Joni Klein, Denise Ward, Richard “Rick” (Janet) Wineman; grandchildren, Theresa (Rich) McDaniels, Victoria (Mike) Schmidt, Nicole (James) Kuhns, Stephanie (Jason) Bryan, Jessica (David) Dana, Randy (Sami) Ward, and Frankie Ward; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Dani, Stephanie, Anthony, Hanna, Jacob, Grace, Levi, Jared, Jasmine, Caitlyn, Ryli, and Hayli; two great-great grandsons, Cooper, and Walker; siblings, Frank (Millie), Charles (Dorthea), Gene (Jean), James (Sydney), Richard (Patty), Bobby, and Arlene; siblings in-law, Ralph, and Ruby Wineman; roommate Jackie; as well as countless nieces and nephews.
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; her parents; siblings, Phillip, Gerald, Johnny, Mary, and Benjamin; siblings in-law, Richard “Dick” Wineman, Paul (Morna) Kimberling, and Arlene Wineman.
Nancy's family would like to express a very special thank you to Dr. Ruen, staff at Good Shepherd for the care they provided for the past three years. Especially acknowledging Mike Svejda, Ian Stockberger, Ann Demaris, Pastor Kent Mechler, Diane Climer, Troy, Julie Lucas, Keridae Kraft, Stacy, all her CNA's, and nurses, for all the times of giving and extra encouragement. Each individual that helped ease the worry when family couldn't be there are in their thoughts and prayers.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com.
