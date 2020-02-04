Nancy RaeAnn Miller, 79, of Steamboat Rock, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on January 28, 2020, while under hospice care. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, from 5-7 PM at Creps-Chapel in Eldora, with a Parish Scripture Service held at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eldora with Father Kevin Earleywine officiating. Visitation will resume from the evening prior at 9:30 AM at the church. Interment will follow at Steamboat Rock Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the church or the Steamboat Rock Fire Department. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Creps-Chapel is caring for Nancy and her family.

Nancy RaeAnn Miller was born on April 29, 1940, in Osage, Iowa, to her parents Clifford and Madaleine (Hernan) Berg. She graduated from Osage High School with the class of 1958. While she attended Osage High School, she was a majorette in the marching band and “twirler.” She “twirled” for the governor and had offers to pursue around the nation but would go on to obtain her LPN degree from Mercy College of Nursing. She would be married to Ronald Dean Miller on August 16, 1961, in Camp Pendleton, California, after dating for 4 years, starting in High School. While Ron was stationed at Camp Pendleton, Nancy worked as a nurse. Nancy and Ron were blessed with their first daughter, Lorraine, born in September of 1962. They would later move back to Osage after Ron had admirably served his country, and were blessed with their second daughter Deanna, born in November of 1963. Education was important to Nancy, she would go on to attend Iowa Lakes Community College, Buena Vista, and finally finish with a master's degree from Mt. Marty College in Social Work.