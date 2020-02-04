Nancy RaeAnn Miller
April 29, 1940 - January 28, 2020
Nancy RaeAnn Miller, 79, of Steamboat Rock, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on January 28, 2020, while under hospice care. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, from 5-7 PM at Creps-Chapel in Eldora, with a Parish Scripture Service held at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eldora with Father Kevin Earleywine officiating. Visitation will resume from the evening prior at 9:30 AM at the church. Interment will follow at Steamboat Rock Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the church or the Steamboat Rock Fire Department. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Creps-Chapel is caring for Nancy and her family.
Nancy RaeAnn Miller was born on April 29, 1940, in Osage, Iowa, to her parents Clifford and Madaleine (Hernan) Berg. She graduated from Osage High School with the class of 1958. While she attended Osage High School, she was a majorette in the marching band and “twirler.” She “twirled” for the governor and had offers to pursue around the nation but would go on to obtain her LPN degree from Mercy College of Nursing. She would be married to Ronald Dean Miller on August 16, 1961, in Camp Pendleton, California, after dating for 4 years, starting in High School. While Ron was stationed at Camp Pendleton, Nancy worked as a nurse. Nancy and Ron were blessed with their first daughter, Lorraine, born in September of 1962. They would later move back to Osage after Ron had admirably served his country, and were blessed with their second daughter Deanna, born in November of 1963. Education was important to Nancy, she would go on to attend Iowa Lakes Community College, Buena Vista, and finally finish with a master's degree from Mt. Marty College in Social Work.
Nancy and Ron would move the family to Emmetsburg, Iowa, where Ron started his own business, Ron's Body Shop; it was in Emmetsburg that they were blessed with their son, Randy, in October of 1966. It would be Emmetsburg and Steamboat Rock where Nancy and Ron would spend most of their lives, as Nancy worked as a Social Worker in numerous counties, including Hardin, Story, Palo Alto, Clay, and Woodbury. When it came time for Ron and Nancy to retire after finally resettling in Steamboat Rock for the second time, they would go on to start their “House of Stained Glass” where Ron would build beautiful stained glass and Nancy sold religious books; their home was built around love, compassion, and their worship and faith in the Lord, Nancy and Ron built their own personal sanctuary, that would be a local source for spiritual encouragement, peace, and prayer.
Nancy's faith was absolute, she was a devout member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and was arguably one of the most active members. She served on many roles and committees including “Right to Life,” teaching Sunday School, serving as a eucharistic minister and hospital chaplain, and serving as a chairperson on the stewardship committee to name a few. She was also active in the Steamboat Rock Progress Club and Community Theatre. Nancy loved knitting, making prayer shawls for church; she also was a card shark, playing “500,” hearts, or solitaire. Just as important as her faith, was her family; she cherished the quality time spent with her children and grandchildren, attending their various activities, and reading to them and helping them build their faith. As a special request from the family and a well-known saying, Nancy would want us all to “keep trucking for the Lord.”
Nancy is survived by her loving husband Ronald of Steamboat Rock; children Lorraine (John) Betten of Canton, GA, Deanna (Tod) Smith of Spirit Lake; and Randy James (Kathy Jo) Miller of Ackley; grandchildren Eric (Brittney) Betten, Alyssa Betten, Lauren Betten, Nathan (Jeni) Smith, Travis Smith, Ryan (Jamie) Smith, Tracie (Cody) Krause, Kara (Jesse) Johnson, Dalton (Alyssa) Miller, Dillon Miller, also through marriage Thom Wisor, Brian (Elisa) Wisor, and Elizabeth Miller; great-grandchildren John Luke Betten, Maverick Betten, Zoe Smith, Coy Smith, Dax Smith, Eli Smith, Liam Smith, Stryker Johnson, Beatrice Johnson, Zoe Wisor, Kaelyn Wisor, and Eden Miller; sister Marcia Kentner. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Norlayne Berg, and brother-in-law Mark Kentner.
