Nancy Rae Trager
October 15, 1942 - December 14, 2019
Nancy Rae Trager, 77, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. She was born on October 15, 1942, in Charles City, Iowa, the daughter of Jerald and Jeanne (Perry) Anderson.
Nancy graduated from Charles City High School, class of 1960. She attended Hamilton Business College. Nancy was united in marriage to Robert Trager on February 2, 1962. She was an office assistant for the Iowa State Extension Office in Wright County and Franklin County. Nancy retired in 2004, after nearly thirty years.
Nancy was a fifty-year member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Latimer. There, she served as president of the council for one term, was the church secretary for around ten years, and was the current church treasurer. She also helped with music for Sunday School and Bible School, sang in the church choir, and was involved with the CWS blessings bags through the church.
Nancy was a member of the BPW, Quilting Club, North Iowa Quilting Guild and Pieceful Comforts in Latimer.
She enjoyed quilting, basket weaving, cooking, baking, telling stories, playing the guitar, and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her husband Bob Trager of Hampton, daughter Jill Trager of Latimer, son Eric (Penny) Trager of Audubon, daughter Sarah (Thomas) Grable of Indianapolis, Indiana, granddaughter Jessica (Tyler) Shiels of Wiota, and their children Wyatt and Sullivan, granddaughter Shelby (Grant) Rutz of Earlham, and their children Lucy and Trager, sister Merry (Ron) Aeschelman, sister Penny (Ken) Palmersheim, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and all of their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jerald and Jeanne Anderson, in-laws Fred and Mildred Trager, and nephews Jeff Palmersheim and Scott Dixon.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Latimer, with Pastor Joseph Dunnwald officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place in the Marion Center Cemetery, rural Latimer, at a later date.
