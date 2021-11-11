Nancy Mae Hickman

October 12, 1953-November 8, 2021

FOREST CITY-Nancy Mae Hickman, 68, of Forest City, passed away peacefully Monday, November 8, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City with her family at her side.

A Celebration of her life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA with Rev. Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. She will be laid to rest at London and Deer Creek Cemetery, rural Northwood.

Visitation and public viewing will be held 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021 at the funeral chapel.

Nancy Mae Liljedahl was born October 12, 1953 in Albert Lea the daughter of Arden and Carolyn (Russell) Liljedahl. Growing up in Northwood, Nancy attended Northwood Kensett High School with the class of 1972. From a very young age she found the love of her life, Marvin Hickman, and the two were married on September 11, 1971 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple was blessed with two children, Adam and Sara and made their home in Nebraska for almost 20 years while Marvin worked for the railroad. For many years Nancy worked at Woolrich, eventually working her way to assistant manager before the family returned to Iowa, making their home in Forest City.

In their younger years Nancy and Marvin enjoyed fishing and trips to the gravel pits with the kids. She and her sister, Sandy, traveled to take basket making classes. She cherished the many handmade baskets she created and shared them with her family. Nancy's greatest joy was being a grandmother. She spent countless hours with them teaching sewing and knitting skills, baking and sharing recipes. She taught her granddaughters how to be good women, and the meaning of true love. Though Nancy was always a little feisty, she loved to make others laugh. Through the years she and Marvin always had four legged companions, whether cat or dog she loved them dearly. Most of all, Nancy was stronger than she ever knew, and is now enjoying the glories of Heaven, watching over her beloved family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 50 years, Marvin; her mother, Carolyn Thompson; her children, Adam Hickman of Forest City and Sara Krull of Minnesota; beloved grandchildren, Halle, Eli, Logan, Haley, Taylor, Dilan and Aden; siblings, Ron (Lori) Liljedahl, Sandra Madden, Sharyl (Steve) Anderson, Susan Odden, Jackie (John) Berg, Nicole (Israel) Ochoa, and Ricky Perschbacher; Marvin's brothers, Robert “Buck” (Becky) Hickman and Harold “Pep” (Sally) Hickman; cherished friend, Brandy; her four legged best friend, Stella; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Greeting her in Heaven are her dad, Stanley Thompson; mother-in-law, Ruvella Barnd; Marvin's siblings, Carol Dee Reyerson and Russell (Judy) Hickman; and a dear friend, Doreen Debeck.

