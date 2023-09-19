Nancy M. Flores

May 31, 1946-September 13, 2023

Nancy M. Flores, 77, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital after a brief illness.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 22, 2023, at the Jerico Lutheran Church, 2515 120th St, New Hampton, IA , with Pastor Peter Faugstad officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday September 21, 2023, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third St NE Mason City, IA.

Nancy was born on May 31, 1946, in Cresco, Iowa, the daughter of Alvie and Gladys (Nelson) Iverson. She graduated from New Hampton High School in 1964, and furthered her education at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital becoming a surgical technician. Nancy was widowed at a young age with two young daughters. In 1979 she met the love of her life, Joe Flores and on August 23, 1980 they were united in marriage at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Mason City, Iowa. For 43 years the couple made a life together raising their family and spending time together doing many activities. They enjoyed golfing together, dancing, attending movies, dining out, and volunteering in their community.

Nancy had a tremendous capacity of love for her family. She loved her daughters and granddaughters to an incredible degree. Nancy also had a strong faith and is undoubtedly with God now. She also was a great hostess and loved to cook and serve others. Nancy was a talented interior designer and liked decorating her home, especially during the holidays. She took great pride in looking her best always, stylish, and well-coordinated.

Those left to cherish memories of Nancy are her husband, Joe; children, Amy Flores, Heidi Andreasen, and Sara Flores; granddaughters, Emma, Madeline, Alexandria, Anastasia, and Addison; siblings, Odell (Maria) Iverson, Mary Lee Hoffman, Marvin (Linda) Iverson, Charlie (Barb) Iverson, and Judy (David) Berentsen; mother in-law, Herminia Flores; siblings in-law, Margaret (Dick) Rodgers, Daniel (Joni) Flores, Stella Cumming, and Anita (Shaun) Stevenson as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended relatives and friends.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Delores Korth McFadden, Martha Meyer and Joyce Halweg; father in-law, Albert Flores; and brothers' in-law, Steve Flores, Louie Flores, Ronnie Hoffman, George Meyer, Ronnie Korth, Harlan Halweg, and Jeff Cumming; sister in-law, Marci Flores.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 Third St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com.