Nancy Lee (Figgins) Pearson

Nancy was born October 14, 1955, in Mason City, daughter of Donovan and Dorothy (Hedrick) Bailey. She graduated from Mason City High School with the class of 1974. She met and married Frank Pearson at Plymouth First Methodist Church, October 30, 1982. Nancy went on to earn her associate's degree in accounting from NIACC in 1987. Later in life, she followed her passion for coffee; graduating from American Barista and Coffee Workshop Culinary School in 2008. Her love of the restaurant industry led her to completing her education with the PapaJohn Entrepreneurial Center at NIACC in 2008. Her business started with designing and opening a coffee kiosk in the Mason City Clinic. A couple years later in 2010, she opened Best Sellers Coffee Shop and Restaurant at the Mason City Library. She also spent 14 years working for United Beverage as a business manager. She retired in 2016 and attended a master gardeners' school. Nancy spent her retirement gardening, building coffee tables, woodworking, and traveling with her husband. She loved playing billiards, especially the game of snooker. Nancy was also an avid horse racing fan from the time she was young and was known to occasionally wager on them.