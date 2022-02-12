Nancy Lee Benner

February 12, 1945-February 9, 2022

MASON CITY-Nancy Lee Benner, 76, of Mason City, IA died on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Nancy was born on February 12, 1945 in Mason City to Rodney and Marjorie (Preston) Benner. She grew up in Ventura until age 8 then spent the rest of her school years in Clear Lake. At age 14, she worked with her mom in the Airport cafeteria, and at age 16, she worked as a car hop at the Barrel Drive-In. She graduated from Clear Lake High School. While attending school she participated in track, basketball, softball and chorus.

On July 27, 1963 she was united in marriage to Jim Nielsen and the couple had two children, Todd and Tim. The couple later divorced. Nancy helped operate their family dry cleaning business and ceramics shop in Forest City. She enjoyed keeping things organized.

Nancy loved dancing from a young age up until recently where she even danced at the Good Shepherd's dance night. Her other hobbies included gardening, canning and crafts.

Nancy liked helping others and was very active in the Girl Scouts, she helped with organizing and uniforms. She was also a volunteer for the Special Olympics and VFW.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons, Todd (Leslie) Nielsen of Owatonna, MN and Tim Nielsen of Osakis, MN; grandchildren, Travis Nielsen, Ryan (Brittany) Nielsen and Jarod Hanson; great-grandchildren, Emery and Charlee Nielsen and sister, Carol Hayes and son Chad Hayes and daughters Elaina and Brooke of FL., and nephew, Jeff Hahn of Iowa City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Norma Jean Hahn; brother, Jimmy Benner.

