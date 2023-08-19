Nancy L. Rummens

CASCADE - Nancy L. Rummens, 87 of Cascade, Iowa and formerly of Rogersville, Missouri passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at River Bend Assisted Living in Cascade, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 - 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyervsille, Iowa prior to mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church with burial in Vernon Township Cemetery in Humboldt County, Iowa. Rev. Philip Agyei will officiate.

Nancy was born on February 12, 1936, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of John and Sidney (Downey) Seger. She married Bobby Earl Rummens on May 26, 1956 in Ames, Iowa.

Nancy and Bob traveled for many years while Bob was in the service. While their children were young, she went back to college to achieve a nursing degree. She graduated and worked as a nurse for many years in both Iowa and Missouri. She enjoyed quilting, woodcarving, and cooking for and with her family.

In retirement, Nancy and Bob enjoyed vacationing in Mission, TX and travels to Alaska and overseas, including: Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. She had a warm heart and welcomed all she met with her smile, and she gave the best hugs.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Bob; children: Stephen (Cheri) Rummens of Mansfield, MO, Annelise Day of Independence, Michele (Cory) Westhoff of Petersburg, and a daughter-in-law, Lucy McLennon (Special friend, J.R. Clark) of Hurley, WI, "extra" children: Steve (Twila) Haverly of Ames and Carole Hughes of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren: Sarah Rummens, Jess (Marina Laczkowski) Rummens, Tyler (Jennifer) Rummens, Lauren (Matt) Barnett, Nathan (Linzy) Rummens, Kyle (Sophie Mills) Rummens, Amanda (Todd) Miller, Caitlin (Mark) Stevens, Erin Day, Seth (Kelly) Day, Tia (Marco) Izzia, Spencer Westhoff, Elise (Christopher Parma) Westhoff, Ethan (Galilea Hernandez) Westhoff, Anya Westhoff, Gabrielle Westhoff; 18 great grandchildren, siblings: J. Richard (Marvel) Seger of Mission, TX, Mary (Charles "Chuck") Reckard of Arnolds Park, IA, JoAnn Peterson of Woodbury, MN, Susan Behr of Mason City; in-laws: Donna Rummens of Moorhead, MN, and Leone (David) MacLean of Annadale, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, Elwood and Alice Rummens; sons: Calvin, Alan, and Noel Rummens, son-in-law, Mike Day; in-laws: Jon Peterson, Charles "Chuck" Behr, Burl Rummens, and Elaine Pizner. The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Riverbend AL "Moments" Memory Care in Cascade, Deb Rohr, ARNP, and Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care.

Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com.

Memorials may be sent to the family, (in care of Kramer Funeral Home) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.