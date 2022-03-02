Nancy L. LaCoste

December 17, 1941-February 28, 2022

MASON CITY-Nancy L. LaCoste, 80, of Mason City passed away Monday, February 28, 2022 at the IOOF Home in Mason City following complications of Alzheimer's disease.

A Funeral service will be held 10:30 am Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, with Pastor Wendy Johannesen officiating. A graveside service will be determined at a later date. A livestream of Nancy's service will be available through the Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook page.

Visitation with viewing will be held Friday evening, March 4, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel and will resume one hour prior to Nancy's service at the funeral home on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, memorials may be left in Nancy's honor to the Humane Society of North Iowa, Hospice of North Iowa or the Alzheimer's Association.

Nancy Lynn Kuhlemeier was born on December 17, 1941 in Rockford, the daughter of Harold Kuhlemeier and Jean (O'Harrow) Kuhlemeier Crowell. She grew up in Rockford and attended Rockford High School, graduating among the class of 1959.

Following high school Nancy lived in Mason City prior to moving to Alaska where she began her career in tax preparation. She established her own tax preparation business, LaCoste Accounting, in Nora Springs in 1975.

On October 25, 1975 Nancy was united in marriage to Richard LaCoste in Rockford and together they made their home in Nora Springs along with Nancy's children, Carrie, Jim, and Jenni.

Nancy cherished time spent with family and friends, and especially loved spending time with her four grandsons. She loved gathering everyone together for any occasion! In her free time she loved reading, working crossword puzzles, singing with the Sweet Adaline's, and purchasing flowers for Rich to plant. She and Rich enjoyed traveling with a pair of “jeans” - her mother and step father, Gene and Jean Crowell. And countless Saturday mornings were spent at garage sales with anyone she could convince to join her!

In 2005 she partnered with her daughter, Jenni, at LaCoste Accounting, before relocating their business to Mason City in 2009. She continued to work alongside Jenni until her retirement. Her clients meant the world to her and she poured her heart and soul into her clients, who oftentimes left as friends.

Nancy will be remembered for her positive spirit and for seeing the good in everyone and everything.

Those grateful in sharing in her life are her husband of 46 years, Richard LaCoste; children, Carrie (Don) Brown, and their children, Cody and Wyatt Brown; Jim Deshler and his children, Ryan and Jeff Deshler; and Jenni (Jim) Fleming, and their children, Brody and Courtney Fleming; her siblings, Linda Sesker, Tony (Donna) Kuhlemeier, and Sue (Glen Showalter) Kuhlemeier; Rich LaCoste (siblings) Marilyn (Tom) Grygo, Patricia (Tim) Tuberty, Ronald (Jeanne) LaCoste, Polly Schmidt, and Chad LaCoste; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold Kuhlemeier and Jean (Gene) Crowell.

