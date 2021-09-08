Nancy K. Gabel

April 13, 1944-September 6, 2021

MASON CITY-Nancy K Gabel, 77, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church for the "Trinity Planned Giving Fund" or First United Methodist Church.

Nancy was born on April 13, 1944 in Humbolt, Iowa to parents Joe and Blanche (Buckingham) Chamberlin. Nancy grew up in Mason City graduating from Mason City High School in 1962, she then attended NIACC and then continued her education at Mankato State University completing her Bachelors Degree. Nancy had a short stint as a teacher and afterwards worked as a CNA for Good Shepherd Health Center and she did so for 35 years retiring in 2007. On October 21, 2005, she was united in marriage to Alvin (Al) Gabel in the First United Methodist Church in Mason City.