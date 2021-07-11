Nancy Jane (Haas) Gilman, 74, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away peacefully Friday, July 24, 2020. Nancy was born May 20, 1946 in Perry, Iowa. She met her husband, Tom, and were married June 8, 1968 in Perry, Iowa. Nancy graduated from Perry High School in 1964 and the University of Northern Iowa in 1968. Nancy taught in Des Moines, Iowa while Tom attended medical school.

Nancy never met a stranger. She loved people and was one of the most giving people. She lifted people up with her smile, joy and humor. Nancy and Tom chose to raise their three children Kate, Tim and Greg in Mason City, Iowa. They became Iowa Hawkeye season ticket holders and attended nearly every home game. Nancy was very active in the Mason City community as a Professional Volunteer while raising their children. She served on many community boards and helped grow Francis Lauer Youth Shelter. Nancy served on the Mason City Community School Board for more than 10 years. Children and education were her passion. Nancy and Tom moved to Henderson, NV in 2000. Nancy began teaching again at Bob Miller Middle School and was part of the inaugural staff and retired in 2015.