Nancy J. Marshall

Nancy was born on February 26, 1948 in Maine to Roger and Rita (King) Babin. She attended school and after graduation went on to obtain her nursing degree. Nancy was united in marriage to Ralph Marshall and to their union four children were born; the couple later divorced. Nancy and her family later moved to Iowa. She met her partner Jodi Griffin and the couple spent 33 loving years together. Nancy was retired from Mercy Medical Center of North Iowa, where she worked as a Team Lead in Building Services for 25 plus years.

Nancy was an incredible cook. Her family will remember all of her delicious dishes such as: chicken and rice, meatloaf, chicken salad, spaghetti, goulash, and coffee squares (to name a few). Nancy was a social butterfly and had to make sure that her family, friends and co-workers were always fed. She took it upon herself to host holiday gatherings and would cook for the entire family; as well as take large meals to work to feed all of her co-workers. Besides cooking, Nancy also enjoyed gardening. You could find her singing Patsy Kline while cooking or cleaning. Nancy's family will always cherish how she would rock her babies and grandbabies and sing “Ahhhhh” to soothe them as she rocked them to sleep.