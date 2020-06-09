× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nancy J. Hrubes

October 13, 1953 - June 4, 2020

BRITT, IOWA - Nancy J. (Steenlage) Hrubes, 66, of Thompson, formerly of Britt, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

Memorial graveside services for Nancy Hrubes will be held at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery south east of Britt.

Visitation for Nancy Hrubes will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

Nancy Jo, daughter of John “Jack” Steenlage and Evelyn Loy, was born on October 13, 1953, in Britt, Iowa. She grew up in Britt and graduated from Britt High School in 1972. She continued her education at Mankato Commercial College for business.

Nancy raised her seven children with Greg Hrubes in Miller and then they later moved to Garner. She was a hard worker and a devoted mother. She worked as a cook at Prairie View Apartments before being employed at Winnebago Industries for many years. Nancy was currently employed as a Respite Caregiver for her granddaughter Maddi which was her true passion.