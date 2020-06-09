Nancy J. Hrubes
October 13, 1953 - June 4, 2020
BRITT, IOWA - Nancy J. (Steenlage) Hrubes, 66, of Thompson, formerly of Britt, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.
Memorial graveside services for Nancy Hrubes will be held at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery south east of Britt.
Visitation for Nancy Hrubes will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.
Nancy Jo, daughter of John “Jack” Steenlage and Evelyn Loy, was born on October 13, 1953, in Britt, Iowa. She grew up in Britt and graduated from Britt High School in 1972. She continued her education at Mankato Commercial College for business.
Nancy raised her seven children with Greg Hrubes in Miller and then they later moved to Garner. She was a hard worker and a devoted mother. She worked as a cook at Prairie View Apartments before being employed at Winnebago Industries for many years. Nancy was currently employed as a Respite Caregiver for her granddaughter Maddi which was her true passion.
Family was the most important to Nancy and that was reflected in her hobbies and interests. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren having board game nights, wiener roasts, camping, and watching movies. Nancy was an avid bowler and competed in many tournaments; Reno was her favorite. Another one of her favorite past times was watching her children and grandchildren in their sporting and musical events (except Band Bonanza). Her absolute favorite hobby though was caregiving for others. Nancy will be remembered for her compassion, selflessness, gentle nature, and her chocolate sheet cake. She was most proud of her legacy that lives on in her children.
She is survived by her children: Bridget (Wade) Thompson of Forest City, Heidi (Nathan Naberhaus) Hrubes of Indianola, Angela Hrubes of Garner, Tiffani (Tim) Martin of Johnstown, Colorado, Nicholas (Callie) Hrubes of Garner, Scott Hrubes of Denver, Colorado and Lyndsi (Regan) Mason of Fort Collins, Colorado; grandchildren Makenzi, Maddi, Bentley, Trevor, Asia, Dominic, Destiny Jo, Lela, Avelina, Keri, Kale, Jordyn, and Madison; great-grandchild Cashton; siblings Bob (Bobbi) Steenlage, Les (Janet) Steenlage, Cynthia (Dave Gerdes) Steenlage; sister-in-law Sonja Steenlage along with nieces, nephews, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Evelyn Stalzer and John Steenlage, stepdad LeRoy Stalzer, grandmother Clara Loy, and brother Jerry Steenlage.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423, 641-843-3839.
