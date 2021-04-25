Nancy Grace (Wilson) Ward

Nancy was born in Ventura Iowa, the third of five girls, to George and Dorothy (Greiman) Wilson. They soon moved to a farm by Swaledale, and later moved into town next door to her best friend, Nancy Pat and her brother, Dennis, who became Nancy Grace's future husband. She was creative, intelligent, shy, athletic and beautiful. She graduated from Rockwell-Swaledale High School in 1962. On June 10, 1962, she married Dennis Wayne Ward at St. Peter Lutheran Church. Together, they had three children – Brenda, Connie and Daniel. She was a stay-at-home mother until the kids entered school. She made life fun with endless games, crafts and puzzles. In 1971, they moved to their current home in Rockwell. She went to work for AMF Scamper. After the plant closed, she accepted the position of elementary secretary at Rockwell-Swaledale CSD, and after ten years, she switched to Jr. High/High School secretary. She was employed at the school for 29 years. She was generous, kind and soft hearted. If you came home from school with a needed coat or mittens, you could bet that Nancy bought them. She always, always put others needs above her own. Nancy was humble, quiet and lived her life with grace. She was the person you called if you were happy about something and she was the person you called if you were sad. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her and they all knew it. If you were lucky enough to be loved by her, you had a blessed life. After fighting Multiple Myeloma for 20 years, she succumbed to a different cancer, Myelodysplastic Syndrome.