Nancy Buns

December 31, 1936-June 14, 2023

WODEN-Nancy Buns, 86, of Woden, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hancock County Health Systems in Britt.

Memorial services for Nancy Buns will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 302 2nd Street in Woden, with Pastor John Heille officiating. Burial will be held in Bingham Township Cemetery in Woden.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the church on Wednesday.

Nancy (Rose) Buns, the daughter of Howard and Elizabeth (Ragan) Rose, was born at the family farm in Crystal Township on December 31, 1936. She went to school in Crystal Lake and graduated with the class in 1954.

After high school, Nancy was a typist at an insurance company in Des Moines. She was united in marriage to Maurice Buns at the Methodist parsonage in Crystal Lake on February 22, 1958. To this union, the couple had three children.

The couple raised their children on the family farm. Nancy was blessed to be able to have Heidi at home with her for 30 years.

She enjoyed working outside in her yard on her flowers and vegetable garden. Off the farm, Nancy enjoyed many trips, coffee with the ladies uptown, participating in Ladies Aid and playing the piano.

She will be remembered for her caregivers heart and not being afraid to tell you her opinion.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years Maurice Buns of Woden; children Paul Buns of Woden, Jill (Dan) Schultz of Runnells and Heidi Buns of Algona; grandchildren Andrew (Cate) Schultz and their daughter Noelle, Danielle Buns, Paige Buns, and Kylie (Dylan Lappe) Buns and their son Henry and sister-in-law Dixie Buns along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Walter (Marge) Rose and sisters Ellen (Harvey) Robbins, Grace Culhane and Catherine (John) Mortensen.

Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839