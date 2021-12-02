Nancy Ann Wood

July 23, 1955-November 26, 2021

NORA SPRINGS-Nancy Ann Wood passed away on November 26, 2021 in Nora Springs, IA. She was born on July 23, 1955 and adopted by Dawes and Elizabeth (Watt) Tatum of Nora Springs. She lived the majority of her life in Floyd County. Nancy graduated from Nora Springs High School in 1973. She attended the University of Northern Iowa, NIACC, and earned her college degree from Hamilton Business College in computing.

Nancy was an avid learner, enthusiastic reader, and spirited conversationalist. She was a history lover, curious about ancient civilizations through modern times. She never passed up the opportunity to stop and read a historic marker. She had a passion for earth science, particularly geology. Her taste in music stretched from Rimsky-Korsakov to Ozzy Osbourne.

She also had an epic green thumb, particularly tomatoes and peppers. She was a creative canner, always gifting jalapeno jelly, bacon jam, and hot sauce. She was an intrepid cook, never afraid of tackling the most complex techniques. She relished Alton Brown and Anthony Bourdain.

Her home was never without a cat (or five). This included numerous rescue dogs, particularly elderly beagles. Animals knew her doorstep was a safe haven.

In her later years, Nancy located her biological family. It was a meaningful experience to connect with her surviving siblings and fill in a significant puzzle piece in her life story.

She shared the last 26 years of her life with her spouse Larry Ries. They raised children together, enjoyed traveling with no destination, sitting on the deck watching wildlife, and generally being pains in each other's ass.

Her memory is honored by four children: Kara Sport (Terry) of Blue Springs, MO, Mike Wood (Jennie Morton) of Cedar Rapids, IA; Daniel Wood (April Lam) of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Matt Wood (Madi Tyler) of Mason City, IA. She will be missed by four grandchildren: Liam Sport, Fiona Sport, Keira Sport, and Luca Wood. She will miss wisecracks with “adopted son and daughter” Adam Blanchard (Andrea) of Forest City, IA. She is also survived by her former husband, Dave Wood.

Nancy's final act was to donate her body to the University of Iowa's Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology. It was her express wish to have medical students learn from her after her passing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology or the Humane Society of North Iowa.

The family will host a private service to honor Nancy's life. The service will be streamed on our Facebook page beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021:

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com