Nancy Ann Theilen, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm Monday, March 7, 2022, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA with Pastor Dennis Ganz. Join family and friends in gathering at the Willow Run following funeral service for food, fellowship, and sharing of memories.

Visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 3:00pm Sunday, March, 6, 2022, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

Nancy was born on March 1, 1953, in Mason City, the daughter of Kenneth and Arlene (Alt) Sweeney. She graduated from Mason City High School with the Class of 1971. In September of 1976 Nancy married Terry Theilen and together they had three children. Nancy was always a hard worker, and enjoyed several jobs throughout her life including Central Show Printing, The Shopper, Rockwell International, Stoyles, and Curries. Terry and Nancy also owned a European Tan Spa for a few years which Nancy operated.

Nancy enjoyed watching sports, especially the Minnesota Twins, the Minnesota Vikings, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. She loved cooking and watching her cooking shows, and in her younger years gardening with Terry and canning the many tomatoes and peppers. Spending time with her friends and family and watching her grandchildren grow up were times she cherished.

Those left to cherish memories of Nancy are her children, Amanda (Joe) Klatt, Josh Theilen, and Ryan Theilen; grandchildren Owen, Oliver, and Mikayla; siblings, Carolyn (Michael) Lura, and Jim Sweeney; sister-in-law, Dawn Theilen, brother-in-law, Jerry (Mary) Theilen; as well as several nieces, nephews and other extended family members and friends.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Terry Theilen; her parents, her in-laws Elmer and Doris; sister-in-law Linda Sweeney; and special dogs Maggie, Toby, Max, and Bess.

