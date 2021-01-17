Nadine J. Harman

February 7, 1924-December 28, 2020

Nadine J. Harman, 96, formerly from Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away December 28, 2020, in Roseville, California where she resided with her daughter since November, 2015. Nadine was born February 7, 1924, at Leadore, Idaho to parents Thomas and Louise Jerrell. When she was 3 years old the family moved to Nora Springs, Iowa. Nadine attended school at Nora Springs and was active in band, glee club, mixed chorus and basketball. Following graduation, Nadine attended Hamilton Business College. Following graduation, she accepted a secretarial position with Rotary International where she worked with the District Governors.

Nadine decided she would like a college degree and enrolled at Grinnell College where she majored in Speech Pathology and graduated with honors. She accepted a position with the Galesburg, Illinois Schools which she followed with a position with the Easter Seals Schools for Cerebral Palsy in Des Moines, Iowa.