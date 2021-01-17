Nadine J. Harman
February 7, 1924-December 28, 2020
Nadine J. Harman, 96, formerly from Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away December 28, 2020, in Roseville, California where she resided with her daughter since November, 2015. Nadine was born February 7, 1924, at Leadore, Idaho to parents Thomas and Louise Jerrell. When she was 3 years old the family moved to Nora Springs, Iowa. Nadine attended school at Nora Springs and was active in band, glee club, mixed chorus and basketball. Following graduation, Nadine attended Hamilton Business College. Following graduation, she accepted a secretarial position with Rotary International where she worked with the District Governors.
Nadine decided she would like a college degree and enrolled at Grinnell College where she majored in Speech Pathology and graduated with honors. She accepted a position with the Galesburg, Illinois Schools which she followed with a position with the Easter Seals Schools for Cerebral Palsy in Des Moines, Iowa.
Nadine was married to Donald G. Harman on September 10, 1949, at First Methodist Church in Des Moines. They made their home in Des Moines until her husband was recalled to service and they moved to Fort Hood, Texas. When her husband was assigned overseas duty, Nadine returned to Nora Springs where their son Donald Craig was born. Following her husband's completion of duty, the family returned to Des Moines where their son Richard was born. In 1954 they moved to Marshalltown, Iowa where their daughter Ann was born.
Nadine was contacted frequently about providing speech therapy in the Marshalltown schools. She began on a part-time basis which led to full time over a period of 25 years. During this time Nadine enrolled at the University of Northern Iowa where she received her M.A. in speech and language pathology. Nadine was active in her profession and became president of the Iowa Speech and Hearing Association.
Travel was a favorite activity and Nadine and her husband were tour directors for trips to Europe, the Scandinavian countries and Hawaii.
Nadine enjoyed playing bridge, reading and community concerts where she worked on the membership drives for several years.
Nadine was a member of First United Methodist Church, the Iowa Speech and Hearing Association and American Legion Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers John, Philip, and Thomas. She is survived by her sons Donald C., Richard (Jennifer) and daughter Ann and 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at a future date as CDC guidelines permit. Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, or Alzheimer's Association, or to the family for later designation.
