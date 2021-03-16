MASON CITY-Myrtle J. Tapps, 97, of Mason City, died on Friday, March 12, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave. Myrt's friend and pastor, Pastor Kathy Graves will officiate the service. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Trinity Lutheran Church YouTube page. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family of Myrtle Tapps, or in Myrt's memory to organizations dear to her heart. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Myrt was born February 25th, 1924 to parents Wilhelm and Clara (Calgaard) Willand, and attended Primary School at Bristol #5 and graduated from Kensett High School in 1940. Myrt spent the first year after high school helping care for her widowed mother, and in return her brothers funded her education at Hamilton's Business College. After completion of her medical secretary degree, she worked for Drs. Chenoweth and Fallows and later Dr. John Dixon. Myrt met and married the love of her life Raymond H. Tapps from Britt Iowa on June 16th, 1946. Ray and Myrt were avid dancers and loved to go with their friends to the Surf Ballroom for Big Band music and dancing. To this union, two daughters were born: Linda (Thomas) Als and Marilyn (Grant) Harrod. Myrt's greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends, especially so while playing a good game of Phase 10 or Dominoes. Myrt and Ray also enjoyed spending their winters in Mesa, Arizona after retirement.