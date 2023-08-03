Myra Croft Greve

July 17, 1940 - July 31, 2023

NORTHWOOD - Myra Croft Greve died on July 31, 2023, at Northwood Retirement Home in Northwood, Iowa. She was born July 17, 1940, to Hugh and Marion Croft in Forest City, Iowa. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1958 and followed that with a degree from the State University of Iowa in 1962. While there, she met and married John H. Greve of Newton, Iowa. She worked in the lab at the VA Hospital in Iowa City as a Medical Technologist while John finished his senior year of law school.

The made their home in Northwood, Iowa in 1963. Three sons, John II (Rhonda), Jeffrey (Beth) and Ryan (Amy) made their family complete.

Myra was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Northwood. She was a member of Chapter ESPEO and Inter Se Study Club.

There will be a memorial service at the United Methodist Church on August 4, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Northwood Public Library or the Northwood United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Marion Croft, her brother, Dr. James Croft and his wife Diana.

Myra is survived by her husband, John H. Greve, her three sons, John II(Rhonda), Jeffrey (Beth) and Ryan (Amy) and grandchildren, Michael Greve and Jenna Greve, and many nieces and nephews.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com