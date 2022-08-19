Muriel Giesman Langerud

January 25, 1934-August 6, 2022

Muriel Giesman Langerud was born on January 25, 1934, to Harry and Jeanette Ver Hoeven in Middleburg, Iowa. The family then moved to the family farm outside of Orange City, Iowa. Muriel attended Newkirk Consolidated School and then attended Orange City High School and Northwestern College there.

Muriel was baptized and confirmed in The Reformed Church in Orange City, Iowa. She was deep in her faith of The Lord and lived as she often quoted Romans 8:28, “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, and who have been called according to His purpose.”

Muriel taught third grade elementary in Arnold's Park, Iowa and Royal, Iowa and eventually in Clear Lake, Iowa. She married Richard “Lew” Mays in 1955. They had two children, Lance Alan Mays and Linda Lu Mays. In 1980 she married Hank Giesman of Mason City, Iowa.

Reflecting she said she loved growing up on the farm, teaching children, and going to NIACC and IOWA football and basketball games. She loved riding on the back of their motorcycle, camping, and hiking in the Arizona Mountains, a good card game, and a lively Happy Hour with friends and family.

Muriel and Hank toured every state in the US and all of the Provinces in Canada on their motorcycle. Then toured the most of the same again in their motor home and finally settled in Mesa, Arizona after Hanks retirement in 1996. Hank passed away in May of 1998 after 18 years of marriage together.

In Mesa, she was blessed to find love again with Calmer Langerud after they met in their retirement village of SUNLAND VILLAGE EAST in Mesa playing cards. Cal and Muriel married in January 2001. They had the best of both of both worlds spending their winters in Arizona, and summers in Clear Lake, Iowa on the lake they love. They enjoyed all the activities each place had to offer.

Muriel was active and served on many boards and committees. President of Mason City Woman's Club, and Trinity Lutheran Women's Club. She was passionate and very active in both her churches in Iowa and Arizona.

She loved playing cards and board games with all, but especially her grandchildren. She also loved baking cookies and muffins for them.

Muriel was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Lenora and her husband Mike Van Peursem, her younger brother Rodger Ver Hoeven, and her previous husband Hank Giesman. Survived by her children Lance Mays and Kim Mays of Delray Beach FL, and Linda Nuehring of Waterloo IA. Muriel's stepchildren with Hank are Mary and Marion Heintz of Marengo IA and Paul Dennis Giesman and his wife Kristi of Seattle WA. There are 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren from them all. Also step children of Cal include Deb and Darrell Swanson of Rochester NY, Dennis and Deb Langerud of North Carolina, and Dodi and Brent Rastetter of Ames IA. Nine grandchildren and one great grandson from the step children. Further survived by sister-in-law Janal Ver Hoeven of Longmont, CO.

Muriel loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and is now “touring” her Heavenly Home with old friends and loved ones.

Celebration of life services to be held in MESA VERDE ROOM in SUNLAND VILLAGE EAST – 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Refreshments to follow service. Additional Services to be held in Clear Lake, Iowa on FRIDAY - AUGUST 26, 2022 at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH at 1 p.m.