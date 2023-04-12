Muriel Ann Imlay

November 9, 1937-April 9, 2023

Muriel Ann Imlay, 85, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at her home.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 Fourth Street, Clear Lake, Iowa, with Al Berge officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Memorials may be directed to the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation, 970 West Broadway Ste E, PMB 140, Jackson, WY 83001.

Muriel Ann was born November 9, 1937, in Algona, Iowa, the daughter of George Rudolph and Margaret Irene (Sloan) Glawe. Muriel graduated from Corwith High School in the class of 1955. After graduation she attended beauty school in Mason City.

On June 21, 1958, Muriel was united in marriage to Robert “Tyke” Imlay. On April 7, 1959 they were blessed with a daughter Mary Ellen Imlay. Mary was diagnosed later in her childhood with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Muriel assisted in her care to all her activities, school, college and work. The family lived in Mason City until moving to Clear Lake in 1967.

In Muriel's free time she loved her Summers at their lake cottage watching the lake, and all the lake activity! She really enjoyed reading. Muriel had a love of dogs and enjoyed caring for all their family pets. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake.

Muriel is survived by her brothers Dennis (Delores) Glawe and Cecil (Melissa) Glawe; sisters-in-law Sharon Samson and JoDee (Robert) Wilfong; Nieces Deb (Randy) Gremmer, Pat Stoffel and fiancé (Dean), Joan Glawe, Paula (Jeff) VandeKieft, Zoe Wilfong, Ann Wilfong; Nephews Tim Glawe, Mike (Janet) Glawe, Jim (Mandy) Glawe, Blake Wilfong, Adam (Michele)Wilfong; along with several Great-Nieces and Great- Nephews, cousins and friends.

Muriel is preceded in death by her parents George and Margaret Glawe, In-Laws Grant and Lily Imlay; husband Robert Imlay; daughter Mary Imlay; niece Vicki Glawe; nephew Patrick Stoffel; great-nephew Jonathon Gremmer.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. 641-357-2193 www.colonialchapels.com